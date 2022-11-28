Barclays chief ‘Venkat’ to undergo cancer treatment in New York

The head of Barclays has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, but doctors have said his “condition is curable,” he announced today.

In a statement just after the market open yesterday, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, known as “Venkat” said the illness “has been detected early” and that his “prognosis is excellent”.

He will continue to run the bank.

Venkat, 56, was parachuted in to lead Barclays after former chief, Jes Staley, left to fight the preliminary findings of a Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority probe that alleged he had not fully disclosed all details of his relationship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Venkat previously led the lender’s global markets division.

The cancer treatment will last between 12 to 16 weeks and will be carried out in New York. “During this period, the company will run normally, and I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it,” Venkat said.

He added he has “always exercised regularly and am strong and fit as I commence this treatment”.

“We have a highly capable and seasoned Executive Committee, supported by a talented senior management team. I am very confident that we will continue, with your help, to serve our customers and clients well, and produce strong operating performance for our shareholders,” Venkat said.

Barclays shares were flat today.