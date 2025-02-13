Barclays beats expectations after Tesco Bank takeover

Barclays surpassed analyst expectations in its annual results report on Thursday

Barclays surpassed analyst expectations in its annual results report on Thursday, after a strong year for its investment banking arm and day one benefits of its Tesco Bank takeover.

The FTSE 100 bank reported a pretax profit of £1.7bn in the fourth quarter, ahead of the £1.62bn expected by analysts.

For 2024 as a whole, the lender booked a profit of £8.1bn, ahead of the £8.07bn expected.

This marked a 24 per cent increase from £6.6bn in 2023.

Its acquisition of Tesco Bank’s retail banking business, completed on November 1, 2024, helped the group’s UK income rise nine per cent overall.

This primarily reflected the £0.6bn day one gain from the takeover, sending pre-tax profit of its UK arm soaring 25 per cent over the last year.

The acquisition included transferring credit cards, unsecured personal loans, deposits, and the associated operating infrastructure to Barclays Bank.

Barclays UK recorded a £3.58bn pre-tax profit for 2024, compared with £2.87bn in 2023.

Barclays’ investment bank continued its strong performance throughout the year, with its total income for 2024 reaching £11.85bn, passing the £11.7bn analyst estimate.

Its investment banking arm also enjoyed seven per cent year-on-year income growth after raking in £4.5bn in fees and commission income. Income from these divisions rose 26 per cent compared to the prior year.

Its net interest margin expanded by 46 basis points, compared to the same quarter last year, with its fourth quarter for 2024 hitting 3.53 per cent.

Group chief executive C.S Venkatakrishnan said: “In 2024 we met our financial targets, delivering for our customers and clients, with operational and financial performance improvement driven by disciplined execution of the three-year plan.”

He added: “We have also announced a share grant for our colleagues to further align their work with shareholders’ interests and enable them to benefit tangibly from the firm’s progress and success.”