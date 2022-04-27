Bar Council experiences ‘technical difficulties’ after facing malicious cyber attack

The Bar Council’s IT systems have come under attack by hackers, the barristers’ representative body said today.

In a statement, the 128-year-old body said it had “suffered a malicious cyber attack,” as it said it had taken swift action to take its IT systems offline “in order to stop the attack and prevent any data losses.”

Access to the Bar Council’s emails and online portal have also been temporarily blocked, as the body seeks to keep on top of the attack.

The Bar Council said it does not believe any data has been lost, as it said it was working with partners to “cleanse and restore” all systems.

The hack follows warnings from cyber security experts and intelligence agencies that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may lead to a rise in the number of cyberattacks.