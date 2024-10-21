Bankrupted Alpha Insurance hits Zurich Insurance with lawsuit

Photo credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A bankrupted Danish insurance company has launched legal action in the English High Court against insurance giant Zurich.

According to the High Court system as seen by City AM, Alpha Insurance has launched legal action against the Swiss insurer.

The case was filed last Wednesday to the Business List of the High Court, and marked down as a part seven claim, which is brought where there is a substantive dispute as to fact between two (or more) parties.

Alpha Insurance was a Danish insurance company that was declared bankrupt on 8 May 2018.

It was regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, but operated in the UK on a freedom of services basis.

It is not yet clear what the case is about, but the bankrupted Alpha has instructed City law firm Mills & Reeve, while Zurich has opted for insurance law firm Clyde & Co.

City AM has reached out to Zurich and Mills & Reeve for comment.