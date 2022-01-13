Banker accused of assaulting BA cabin crew members cleared of charges

William Clegg has been found not guilty of all charges.

William Clegg, a 33-year-old banker accused of assaulting five British Airways (BA) cabin crew members in 2019 has been cleared of all charges.

Despite allegations of attempting to headbutt a female flight attendant and pulling to the ground a male cabin crew member, a jury has found Clegg not guilty on all counts, the Evening Standard reported.

Clegg’s barrister Trevor Burke QC argued the 33-year-old’s behaviour on the BA flight from San Jose to Heathrow was caused by a mixture of alcohol and two Ambien pills.

“If somebody told me – or had I read the leaflet – and it said there was a one in a million chance of this happening, I would not have taken the pills,” Clegg said.

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, also represented by Burke, in December was found not guilty of assaulting a woman on a BA flight in 2019 after mixing alcohol with Ambien.