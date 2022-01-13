Banker accused of assaulting BA cabin crew members cleared of charges

By:

The chief executive of British Airways has said that the airline is in "advanced" talks with its unions over the launch of a new low-cost carrier at Gatwick Airport.
William Clegg has been found not guilty of all charges.

William Clegg, a 33-year-old banker accused of assaulting five British Airways (BA) cabin crew members in 2019 has been cleared of all charges.

Despite allegations of attempting to headbutt a female flight attendant and pulling to the ground a male cabin crew member, a jury has found Clegg not guilty on all counts, the Evening Standard reported.

Clegg’s barrister Trevor Burke QC argued the 33-year-old’s behaviour on the BA flight from San Jose to Heathrow was caused by a mixture of alcohol and two Ambien pills.

“If somebody told me – or had I read the leaflet – and it said there was a one in a million chance of this happening, I would not have taken the pills,” Clegg said.

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, also represented by Burke, in December was found not guilty of assaulting a woman on a BA flight in 2019 after mixing alcohol with Ambien.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.