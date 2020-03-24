The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said it will “monitor closely” the credit conditions facing the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and stands ready to take further actions if needed.



In a summary of recent meetings released this morning, the Committee said it “stands ready to take any further actions deemed appropriate to support UK financial stability”.



The FPC said it “judges that major UK banks are well able to withstand severe market and economic disruption”, having “built up the resilience of the UK financial system over recent years”.



It added that it deems “household vulnerability is considerably lower than before the financial crisis”.



More to follow.

