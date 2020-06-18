Bank of England still assessing case for negative rates, says Bailey

The Bank of England is still assessing the case for introducing negative interest rates for the first time in its history, governor Andrew Bailey said.

Earlier today, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold its main rate at the historic low of 0.1 per cent while voting 8-1 to boost its bond-buying firepower by £100bn.

Speaking after the announcement, Bailey said “we are in the course of assessing the case for negative interest rates in this country”.

“We haven’t ruled anything in and we haven’t ruled anything out,” he told reporters.

Bailey — who said last month that it would be “foolish” to rule out negative rates — added that the issue “raises important questions about implementation and communication”.

The £100bn boost to its quantitative easing (QE) programme announced today will take the Bank’s total stock of asset purchases to £745bn.

The central bank said it would spend all the extra £100bn on government bonds but would slow the pace of its purchases, saying it expected to complete the programme by the end of the year.

Bailey said that while the pace of the BoE’s bond-buying will slow down, the “implied pace of QE for the rest of this year would still be rapid by historical standards for the BoE”.

He added that markets had “calmed substantially” since March, adding that the Bank’s QE would be “slowing from warp speed to something that from any historical standard still looks fast”.

