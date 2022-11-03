Bank of England delivers largest rate hike since 1989 and signals more to come

The Bank’s rate setting committed voted unanimously to lift borrowing costs 75 basis points to three per cent, the highest level since 2008 and the eighth rise in a row

The Bank of England today hiked interest rates by the largest amount since 1989 and signalled more rises are coming.

The Bank’s rate setting committed voted unanimously to lift borrowing costs 75 basis points to three per cent, the highest level since 2008 and the eighth rise in a row.

Read more UK economy headed for record recession if rates rise sharply, BoE warns

The pound shed more than 1.5 per cent against the US dollar on the news, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.5 per cent.

UK households and businesses are set to shoulder the longest recession since comparable records began, around 18 months, beginning at the end of this year and lasting until the first half of 2024, officials forecast.

Despite warning of a protracted slump, the Bank will have to pile even more pressure on to Brits to stop inflation rising beyond a peak of 10.9 per cent.

Threadneedle Street said “further increases” will be required if the economy evolves in line with its forecasts.

Consumers are likely to respond to soaring mortgage rates, eye watering energy bills and a higher cost of living by cutting spending, plunging the economy into the record contraction.

However, the Bank’s bleak forecast is based on interest rates hitting market expectations from mid-October of around 5.2 per cent, which the Bank has previously indicated it is unprepared to do. Market forecasts have since fallen to around 4.75 per cent.

In fact, if rates stay at three per cent, their current level, inflation falls below the Bank’s two per cent target over the long run.

If borrowing costs follow the market path, the economy will shrink just under three per cent over the course of the entire slump.

Just a couple months ago, Bank officials said the recession would be mainly driven by elevated energy bills and would last 15 months.

However, higher mortgage rates are now set to play a big part in fuelling the slump. Rates have topped six per cent, mainly caused by banks passing on higher bond yields in the immediate aftermath of former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

Previously, the recession was expected to be driven almost entirely by record high energy prices.

Markets were betting the Bank could lift rates as much as 125 basis points today and send them to a peak of more than six per cent in the days after that disastrous fiscal statement.

Investors have since been calmed by prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapping nearly everything in that package, causing mortgage rates to edge lower.

A 75 basis point hike today was in line with current market expectations.

However, the Bank’s forecasts were produced without accounting for Sunak and Hunt’s budget on 17 November.

The pair are expected to jack up taxes and slash spending to fill a £50bn hole in the public finances, meaning the length and severity of the recession could be worse than the Bank expects.

Central bankers already expect the economy to contract 1.5 per cent next year and one per cent in 2024 before that fiscal squeeze comes.

Seven members, including governor Andrew Bailey, of the nine strong monetary policy committee (MPC) backed kicking rates 75 basis points higher.

One, Swati Dhingra, favoured a 50 basis point rise, which the Bank had done twice in a row in August and September.

Another, Silvana Tenreyro, wanted a small 25 basis point rise.

Inflation has climbed to a 40-year high 10.1 per cent, more than five times the Bank’s two per cent target, forcing it to hoist borrowing costs from a record low 0.1 per cent.