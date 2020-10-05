Bank of America picks insider for new European capital markets role

Bank of America has promoted a long-standing executive to the newly created position of head of global capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

London-based Jeff Tannenbaum, who has been with the bank for more than 22 years, started his new role last week, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment follows the departure of Sam Losada, Bank of America’s head of EMEA equity advisory, who left for Morgan Stanley in June.

Global capital markets strategy

Tannenbaum will be in charge of Bank of America’s global capital markets strategy and growth across the EMEA region.

Tannenbaum was most recently head of EMEA debt capital markets, a position he held since June 2016. He will continue to be responsible for that portfolio.

Tannenbaum studied mathematics and economics at the University of Manchester before joining Bank of America in 1998.