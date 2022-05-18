Bank Holiday chaos as Tube workers prepare to strike during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

Londoners face travel disruption on the Queen’s Jubilee as the union RMT announced a Tube strike.

Londoners might need to brace for a chaotic Bank Holiday as the union RMT announced a strike for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Tube workers voted in favour of a 24-hour industrial action on 3 June at Euston and Green Park stations, which are set to be packed with people attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The RMT cited a “toxic atmosphere in the workplace” created by a manager as the reason behind the strike.

“Staff at Euston and Green Park tube have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment,” said RMT’s general secretary Miclk Lynch.

“The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.”

The union, nevertheless, said it remained open to finding a resolution before the date.

Commenting on the decision, the London Chamber of Commerce said it was disappointed by the RMT’s decision as it will impact London businesses by “reducing all-important footfall”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged against the industrial action, with a spokesperson for Downing Street saying: “I don’t think we want to see any disruption to London’s transport system at such a moment when people are trying to come together to honour this Jubilee year.”

A Tube strike is not the only challenge travellers will need to face during the Bank Holiday weekend, as several rail operators warned of engineerings works going ahead, City A.M. reported.

Southern services between Reigate, London Victoria and London Bridge as well as between East Croydon, Clapham Junction and Watford Junction will not run on 4 June while Northwestern Railway will cancel early morning routes between Milton Keynes and London Euston.