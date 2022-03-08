Bango revenue jumps over a third as it eyes new high growth sectors like crypto

Mobile commerce technology company Bango, which works with clients including BT and Verizon, has secured a full-year revenue which its CEO has hailed as “ahead of expectations”.

Revenue jumped more than a third in the year to 31 December to $20.7m, up from $15.7m in 2020.

Bango, which now has services available to marketers on TikTok, as the businesses looks to improve targeting techniques in the mobile gaming sector.

The company has also been eyeing new high growth sectors such as NFT, crypto and financial trading apps.

“Once again, Bango delivered revenue growth ahead of expectations,” said CEO Paul Larbey. “The transactional payments business continues to grow, as we added new telco routes and mobile wallets and our merchant customers delivered new products and services.

“2021 saw the range of customers using Bango Audiences diversify from predominantly mobile gaming app developers to financial trading, cryptocurrency and metaverse trading apps.

“With three powerful growth engines in the business working synergistically, Bango is well positioned to continue taking market share and moving further towards our goal of becoming the technology behind every payment choice.”