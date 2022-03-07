Crypto exchange FTX plots global expansion with launch of European arm

CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Crypto exchange FTX has unveiled plans to launch a new European division as it pursues global expansion.

FTX Europe said it will initially offer digital asset products and services to European clients via a licensed investment firm with passportable licenses across the European economic area. The new division, which is headquartered in Switzerland and Cyprus, where it has won approval from financial watchdogs, is planning a charm offensive to win over further European regulators.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s 29-year-old chief executive and co-founder, said, “we’re excited to launch our European operations in a regulated fashion to better serve those within the continent.

“As we continue to grow, we are constantly looking at opportunities to become appropriately licensed and regulated in every market we enter,” Bankman-Fried continued confirming the firm will interact with regulators in countries across Europe.

The new division will also enable the firm pivot towards markets in the Middle East according to a company announcement. Patrick Gruhn will take over as the new head of FTX Europe.

The move comes after FTX raised $400m in a January fundraising round, taking its valuation to a staggering $32bn.

