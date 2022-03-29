Wisdomtree launches Cardano, Solana and Polkadot ETPs across Europe

A total view of the trading floor of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Photo by Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

Investment firm Wisdomtree has launched a swathe of exchange traded products (ETPs) in a sign that the European crypto market is flourishing.

Wisdomtree ETPs linked to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) today listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX and Borse Xetra, with plans to launch on the Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam later this week.

Crypto ETPs offer customers exposure to digital assets by tracking the price of underlying price of crypto currencies without requiring investors to hold it themselves.

“A key component to our approach is launching strategies which will resonate with institutional investors,” commented Jason Guthrie, the head of digital assets for Wisdomtree Europe.

ETPs are becoming prevalent in Europe where regulators have taken a more welcoming approach to exchange traded investment vehicles than their counterparts in the US. While altcoin linked ETPs are flourishing in Europe the US securities and exchange commission are still resisting calls for a bitcoin spot investment product.

“While bitcoin and Ethereum grab the headlines, altcoins are now viable options for many institutional investors, providing more options to diversify their crypto holdings just like they would with any other asset class,” commented Alexis Marinof, the head of Europe at Wisdomtree.

Just last week FTX and CoinShares last week announced plans to launch “the first” Solana ETP that returns a portion of staking rewards to investors.

Read more: Ether futures set for Chicago Mercantile Exchange launch today