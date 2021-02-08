Ether futures set for Chicago Mercantile Exchange launch today

Crypto at a Glance

Happy Monday! And what a happy Monday it is. Bitcoin is back paddling in the warm waters around the $40k level and just closed the week at its highest price in history, Ether’s (ETH) bull run continues apace with prices soaring past $1,700 to new all-time highs, and Cardano (ADA) just flipped XRP and is currently trading at over $0.66. As of time of writing, it’s the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Oh, and the total market capitalisation of the entire crypto market this weekend exceeded $1.2 trillion for the first time ever. And breathe.

Is this the peak? The top of the mountain? Well, Ether futures launch today on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Cardano is still almost 50% off it’s all-time high from 2018, and if reports are to be believed, it looks like institutional investors are just getting started with bitcoin. And Snoop Dogg just got into Doge Coin, which feels like an obvious move but fun for puns.

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 7 February, 2021, at a price of $38,903.44 – down from $39,266.01 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $39,621.84 and the daily low was $37,446.15. On Saturday, the price hit a high of $40,846.55 – its highest level since 10 January, 2021.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $9,795.94. In 2019, it was $3,399.47.

As of today, buying bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently $699,914,428,733. For context, the market cap of gold – the largest asset in the world by market cap – is $11.504 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $67,711,201,748. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 89.77%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains high, in Extreme Greed at 83. That’s down slightly from 86 yesterday, but still firmly in Extreme Greed and approaching the levels seen last month.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 61.73. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 63.93. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We did a lot of fundamental research, if you consider the supply of bitcoin relative to the supply of gold in the world and what the total value of gold is, if bitcoin were to go to those kind of numbers we’d be talking about $400,000 to $600,000 per bitcoin. Now, I’m not saying we’ll ultimately get there, but that’s an indication of what might be a fair value.”

– Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of the multi-billion dollar investment giant Guggenheim Partners

What they said yesterday…

Let’s make it happen!

A @Grayscale TV commercial would have been the highlight of the Super Bowl. Next year? — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) February 8, 2021

Soulja Boy coming in hot with the big questions

Is it even possible for any other crypto to pass Bitcoin 🧐 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 7, 2021

A new twist

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.

