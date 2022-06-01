Baker Tilly appoints former Grant Thornton partner Francesca Lagerberg as chief executive

Lagerberg was partner at Grant Thornton from 2006 to 2022. (Photo/LinkedIn)

Consultancy giant Baker Tilly has appointed former Grant Thornton’s partner Francesca Lagerberg as chief executive.

The first woman to lead Baker Tilly’s global network, Lagerberg will take over from former boss Ted Verkade today.

Verkade stepped down as chief executive at the end of last year after five years at the company’s helm and 19 sitting on its board of directors.

“I am excited by the opportunity of joining Baker Tilly, a network with significant ambition and breadth, and I look forward to working with our member firms on the next stage of growth and development,” Lagerberg said.

According to Baker Tilly’s international chairman Alan Whitman, Lagerberg is the right leader as she will help the firm at a time when it’s growing its global network.

“Francesca is a progressive leader who brings a wealth of experience and has the unique perspective of leading at both an enterprise and global network level,” Whitman said.

“With Francesca’s leadership, we will inspire our clients and our people to create a bold tomorrow.”