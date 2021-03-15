Bailey gives cautious endorsement of 'coiled spring' recovery and dampens inflation fears

The governor of the Bank of England has backed the economy to recover this year but warned of “risks on the upside” as the UK battles through its Covid recovery.

Andrew Bailey told the Radio 4 this morning that he agreed with chief economist Andy Haldane’s comments that the UK is poised like a “coiled spring” to recover from the financial hit of Covid.

He said that a savings-spend forecast of five per cent was “cautious” and “could be more”, with Deutsche Bank predicting 10 per cent.

“There is no doubt that the vaccine programmes are a great achievement and while the lockdown has been painful, we are seeing the retreat of Covid,” Bailey said.

“The economic effects of the restrictions do overtime appear to be reducing as we adapt.

“We believe the economy will get back in terms of activity at the end of this year to where it was at the end of 2019.”

Inflation fears eased

Bailey also knocked back fears of a four to five per cent rise in inflation, stating that the BoE believe it will get back towards its two per cent target.

“I would expect it will pick up reasonably quickly towards that target in the next two months.

“We will need to see evidence that the trend of inflation is sustainable because of the size of the Covid shock.

“That is not something we have on our forecast (four to five per cent rise), we have not seen the evidence of that.”

