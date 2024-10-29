BAE Systems plots £220m transformation to create hundreds of jobs

BAE System is to upgrade its Kent site. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Defence company BAE Systems is planning to invest £220m to transform its Rochester base into an “advanced technology” factory.

The century-old site, which specialises in aerospace technologies and electronic systems, will be revamped into a “state-of-the-art” 32,000sqm facility.

BAE Systems expects the bigger and “more efficient” factory will create 300 jobs over the next five years on top of the current 1,600 Rochester-based employees.

“Our skilled workforce plays a vital role in delivering products that are of the utmost importance to national security and commercial aviation,” said Dave Banks, BAE Systems’ Rochester business centre director.

“This significant investment will help us attract additional highly skilled jobs to the Medway area – ensuring that we can deliver for our customers who depend on our products to complete their missions,” Banks added.

Advanced aerospace technologies created there include helmet-mounted displays, flight control computers and control sticks for civil and military aircraft worldwide.

The site is also home to the Electronic Systems global support centre, which provides repairs to commercial airliners.

BAE Systems investment is ‘great news’

Councillor Vince Maple, leader of Medway Council, said: “As our largest private sector employer, this is a strong vote of confidence in Medway being a great place for businesses to invest and grow from BAE Systems.

“As well as boosting the local economy, this investment will provide even more skilled employment opportunities for local people, help develop young talent and encourage others to base their businesses here. This is fantastic news for Medway,” he added.

BAE Systems is also injecting £300m into a transformation of its shipbuilding facilities in Glasgow and £200m on upgrading its UK munitions business to satisfy increased demand.

It comes amid a boom for the defence sector, which has benefited from a rising geopolitical temperature and the threat of a Trump presidency withdrawing from Nato.

In August, BAE Systems upgraded its full year guidance and hiked its interim dividend following a bumper half year trading update which saw solid revenue and profit gains thanks to a strong order book.

The London-listed stock has climbed more than 17 per cent over the past year.