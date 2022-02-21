Bad weather problems: BA blames luggage delays on winds

Planes are having huge difficulties in landing at Heathrow because of the weather conditions.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

British Airways (BA) has blamed the UK’s current meteorological situation for luggage delays.

“We apologise to customers who are facing disruption as a result of storms in the UK and across Europe. Please rest assured we’ll do everything we can to help,” the carrier was forced to tweet after receiving hundreds of messages from angry customers who complained about hour-long delays in receiving their luggage.

We apologise to customers who are facing disruption as a result of storms in the UK and across Europe this week. Please rest assured we’ll do everything we can to help. Find out more on:https://t.co/H2Zr9LqGDG — British Airways (@British_Airways) February 20, 2022

“Our entire plane (and several others) was sent home last night without baggage or explanation,” said one user while another deemed the delays “disgraceful.”

Somewhere in this pile – or maybe not – are our bags. Our entire plane (and several others) was sent home last night without baggage or explanation. We are fine, but others are without essential medicines, etc. What is going on @HeathrowAirport @British_Airways ? https://t.co/IzTMd93SS4 — Prof Katherine Sleeman (@kesleeman) February 20, 2022

According to BA, the 100mph gusts of wind brought by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin have made it difficult to open planes’ luggage compartment, resulting in delays for customers.

“We know we have let people down, and that isn’t good enough, but can reassure our customers that we are doing absolutely everything we can to improve the situation,” the airline told BBC News.

The UK transport network has been hit by severe disruption as a result of severe weather conditions. Over the last few days, Heathrow was forced to cancel hundreds of flights, while Gatwick said its inter-terminal shuttle was halting operations.