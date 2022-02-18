Baby you can’t drive my car: 6.7m motorists at risk of driving uninsured

Around 6.8 million UK motorist are at risk of driving someone else’s car uninsured. (Photo/Pixabay)

Around 6.7 million UK motorists are currently at risk of driving uninsured, according to a new research from automotive insurance Direct Line.

Only 38 per cent of the 14 million people who have driven someone else’s car in the last year checked they were insured to do so, while 32 per cent said they were fine because they had their own fully comprehensive policy.

According to the insurer, only 13 per cent of people understand that having their own policy doesn’t guarantee valid cover to drive another vehicle, while 30 per cent of people believe that having a comprehensive policy means the same level of cover as their own.

“This research paints a worrying picture of people driving while uninsured because they haven’t checked the details of their cover,” said Direct Line’s head of motor insurance Lorraine Price.

“It may feel like taking a friend’s car for a quick spin or popping to the shops is low risk, but you could be doing so as an uninsured driver, a potentially dangerous and costly mistake.”

Convenience and not having access to their car featured among people’s top reasons for driving a different car.