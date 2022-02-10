Babcock finalises AirTanker £95m sale as part of disposal programme

Babcock has finalised the sale of its 15.4 per cent stake in air-to-refuelling firm AirTanker

Engineering giant Babcock has finalised the £95m disposal of its 15.4 per cent stake in air transport firm AirTanker.

A joint venture between Airbus, Thales and Rolls-Royce, AirTanker owns its 14 A330 Voyager planes, which uses for air-to-refuelling services for the UK Ministry of Defence. The company, part of Babcock’s aviation sector and accounted as an associate, in March had £2.7bn worth of gross assets.

AirTanker’s sale is the fourth disposal carried out by Babcock as part of its targeted disposal programme, which has generated to date £448m.

Despite the move, the engineering firm will maintain a 23.5 per cent share in AirTanker Services, the company that operates the aircraft.