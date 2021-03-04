BA to offer £33 Covid tests to passengers ahead of summer travel

British Airways has formed a partnership with a Covid-19 testing supplier to provide tests to passengers ahead of their flight, the airline said today.

In preparation for the expected summer travel boom, passengers can buy a testing kit for £33, which they can use abroad with the help of an advisor on video call.

The deal with Qured for its government-approved antigen kits is said to ease the return trip to Britain, for those unsure of where to get a test abroad.

Read more: Covid crisis deepened for airlines in January

A “fit to fly” certificate will then be downloaded onto the customer’s phone after receiving the results, which should be available within 20 minutes.

Airlines hope the UK will re-start holiday travels by mid-May, although nothing is set in stone.

BA has discounted the price of tests for its customers, which could cost over £100 elsewhere, the airline said.

“As we look forward and prepare for a safe return to travel, we remain focused on finding and offering the most convenient and affordable testing options for our customers,” BA chief executive Sean Doyle said.

Read more: Ryanair flies just 500,000 people in February as travel restrictions continue