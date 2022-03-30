BA flights face massive disruption as IT systems down at Heathrow’s terminal 5

BA’s IT system went down again causing disruption across the world.

Thousands of travellers face disruption today as British Airways’ (BA) IT systems crashed at Heathrow’s terminal 5, causing other flights to be delayed due to a backlog.

“We’re live at Heathrow and hearing British Airways IT systems are down globally,” tweeted Big Jet TV.

The claims made by the aviation streaming channel were backed by several travellers, who took it to Twitter to complain about the airline’s issues, which seem to be affecting mainly Heathrow’s terminal 5.

“What is going on at Heathrow? Been waiting to board since 11.45 – airport wide boarding system failure – almost no announcement. What is being done about it?” said one user while another said they were “glad” they weren’t flying with BA today.

The company apologised to customer, saying it was “investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue,” which has now been resolved.

This is the second time in more than a month IT issues cause mayhem for BA’s flights departing from Heathrow.

The airline was forced to cancel all its short-haul flights for several hours, following an IT failure that affected its website, app and airport operations, City A.M. reported.

“We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday,” BA said on 26 February.