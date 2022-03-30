Aircraft leasing firm BOC retrieves 747 from Russian operator

The aircraft leasing sector could oust Russia well beyond the end of the Ukraine war.

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation announced today it had retrieved a Boeing 747 freighter from Russian operator AirBridgeCargo.

The aircraft was flown on 25 March from Hong Kong to California after a US judge allowed the company to repossess it.

The Singapore-based lessor explained that the plane was worth $148m and AirBridgeCargo had breached leases for two other planes when it flew them from mainland China to Russia.

The freighter remain in Russia and are part of BOC’s 18 planes leased to Russian operators for a book value of $935m.

BOC is one of the many companies who are facing repossession issues following the Kremlin’s decision to re-register the foreign-leased aircraft in the country as part of its anti-sanctions campaign.

President Putin’s move, which could create a £10bn “nightmare scenario” for both lessors and insurers, might prompt the aircraft leasing market to stay away from Russia well after the end of the war.

Domhnall Slattery, chief executive of BOC’s rival Avolon, said yesterday “all our sector will think long and hard about the risks of that jurisdiction and the appetite for going back in.”