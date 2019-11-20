Aviva has announced plans to restructure its business and sell off its Hong Kong division in a bid to revive investor interest in the group.



The insurance company will simplify its business structure into five operating divisions and sell its stake in Hong Kong business, called Blue, to co-investor Hillhouse Capital.

Maurice Tullouch, a company veteran, took over as Aviva chief executive in March. He has come under pressure from investors and analysts to better define the company’s strategy as well as to revive its flagging share price.



“I am committed to running Aviva better,” said Tulloch ahead of a presentation to investors on Wednesday.



“We will be more commercially focussed, manage costs rigorously and be more disciplined in how we invest,” he added.



Aviva set out several targets for the next three years, including a 12 per cent return on equity, a £300m net cost saving, and an aim to generate between £8.5bn and £9.5bn of cash flow.



The company said operating profit for the year was in line with management expectations.



Aviva said it was in discussions about the future of its businesses in Vietnam and Indonesia after the sale of Blue, which Tencent also has a stake in.

The insurer said earlier this week it would keep its Singapore division following a review of its Asian business, raising speculation it could not get a satisfactory price for it. The group also said it would keep its joint venture in China.



Aviva’s shares fell almost 3.5 per cent in early trading to 403.9p.



