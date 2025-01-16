Avanti West Coast strikes suspended for next two Sundays amid ‘intensive talks’

The RMT said planned industrial action on Sunday 19th January and Sunday 26th January would be no longer go ahead.

Strikes by Avanti West Coast train managers have been suspended for the next two weeks to allow time for “intensive talks.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said planned industrial action on Sunday 19th January and Sunday 26th January would no longer be going ahead.

All other previously announced strike dates remain in place. The RMT had previously announced walk-outs every Sunday until 25 May in a dispute over rest day working.

Passengers on the West Coast main line, Britain’s busiest railway route that runs between London and Glasgow, will now be able to travel largely as normal for the next fortnight.

An RMT spokesperson said: “This suspension reflects our good will and commitment to finding a resolution to this rest day working dispute.

“We are responding to overtures from Avanti and hope meaningful progress towards a negotiated settlement can be made during these talks.”

The RMT strikes had begun on New Year’s Eve and are set to cause cancellations on most of the trains using the network.