Automotive shouldn’t focus only on EVs, warns BMW Boss

Zipse has warned the automotive industry against electric-only strategy. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

The automotive sector should be careful not to rely only on electric vehicles as it increases dependency on countries such as China, said BMW’s boss Oliver Zipse.

“When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries,” Zipse said today during a roundtable.

“If someone cannot buy an EV for some reason but needs a car, would you rather propose he continues to drive his old car forever? If you are not selling combustion engines anymore, someone else will.”

Zipse, who has for the longest time advocated against a total ban of fuel vehicles, said offering more fuel-efficient engines was the key, both from a financial and environmental perspective.

The chief executive’s words followed what he said last week the shortage of semiconductors is expected to remain well in 2023, City A.M. reported.

“We are still in the height of the chip shortage,” he told German newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

“I expect us to start seeing improvements at the latest next year, but we will still have to deal with a fundamental shortage in 2023.”