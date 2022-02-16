Automotive developer First Hydrogen joins Cambridge University in hydrogen technology project

First Hydrogen will collaborate with Cambridge University to develop hydrogen technology for the automotive industry. (Photo/First Hydrogen)

Hydrogen vehicle developer First Hydrogen has partnered with Cambridge University to research hydrogen production and mobility.

The parternship, which will run for five years at the university, will focus on how to best develop hydrogen technology for the automotive industry, in particular as regards production and fuel distribution.

The first project researchers will focus on is the development of an AI software to harvest user and supplier information about hydrogen usage, better informing business cases and helping to direct funds towards the industry.

“This partnership exemplifies the opportunities that can arise when academia combines with commercial entities,” said Professor Clemens Kaminski, head of chemical engineering and biotechnology at Cambridge.

“The hydrogen economy is rapidly evolving, and this project offers an excellent opportunity to solve industrial problems and reduce impact on the environment.”