Austria accuses EU of not distributing vaccines equally as Astrazeneca row escalates

Austria’s chancellor has accused the EU of not distributing vaccines according to population levels, as a European-wide row over the Astrazeneca vaccine has now spread to Asia.

Sebastian Kurz claimed this morning that he had compared vaccine figures with colleagues from Belgium, Greece, Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic and concluded that they were not being portioned out equally.

Just over 8.6 per cent of Austrians have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The figure is higher than Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic and Greece’s vaccination figures, but lower than Poland’s, which stands at 8.8 per cent.

Kurz told a short-notice news conference that the EU’s vaccination taskforce had struck agreements with drug companies that went against its promise to deliver vaccines in line with countries’ populations.

The Austrian chancellor accused the EU of creating a “bazaar” for doses within the bloc, as he called for further transparency on how vaccines are being distributed among member states.

The EU currently has contracts for over 2bn doses of six different vaccines, although only 60.7 million doses have been distributed across the bloc so far.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine yesterday joined the list of vaccines given the green light for emergency use by the EMA, which also includes the Astrazeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

It comes as Austria temporarily halted batches of the Astrazeneca vaccine earlier this week, after reports of a blood clot-related death from a patient who had been injected with the drug.

Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Thailand have since followed suit and suspended vaccinations using the Astrazeneca jab amid an investigation into a separate death of a patient in Denmark.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said yesterday there was no evidence of a link between the events and the jabs, stressing that “the vaccine’s benefits currently still outweigh the risks”. It urged countries to continue with their vaccination campaigns.

Astrazeneca has insisted its Covid vaccine is safe and effective among all age groups, amid warnings that it is being made a scapegoat for vaccine shortages across the continent.

Figures released by YouGov earlier this week suggested that four-in-ten Germans and French now see the Astrazeneca Covid vaccine unsafe, after politicians in both countries made unfounded claims about the effectiveness of the UK-manufactured jab.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year made false claims that the Astrazeneca jab was “quasi-ineffective” among over-65s, after a report in the German Handelsblatt newspaper first made the claim citing German health ministry sources.