Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne dies aged 52

(Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack, aged 52.

Warne’s management released a short statement today confirming that he passed away of a suspected heart attack in attack in Koh Samui.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne’s death came on the same day as fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, who died on Friday after suffering a heart attack last week.

Warne made his Test debut in 1992 and went on to become the greatest leg spinner the game has ever seen, taking 708 test wickets – surpassed only by Sri Lankan off spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Tributes poured in from across the sporting world today, with England Cricket tweeting that Warne “changed cricket”.

Known as a tormenter of English top orders throughout his career, Warne announced his arrival into Ashes cricket in 1993 at Old Trafford with the famed ‘ball of the century’ on his very first delivery, dismissing England batsman Mike Gatting.