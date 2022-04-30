Football super-agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54

Dutch-Italian football agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54.

The football super-agent, who shot to fame for his work with football legends including Paul Pogba and Mario Balotelli, died after suffering a period of sickness lasting several months, according to reports.

Raiola’s family confirmed his death in a statement via Twitter, as they said the football agent “fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players.”

“As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it,” the statement reads.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.”

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion,” the family’s statement adds.

Raoila was born in Italy but moved to the Dutch city of Haarlem with his parents as a child.

Born in 1967, the football agent spent his younger years working in his father’s restaurant, before studying law for two years, and later taking up a career as a football agent.