Football super-agent Mino Raiola fighting for his life, reports say

Mino Raiola with Zlatan Ibrahimovic prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Raiola has died aged 54. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Football super-agent Mino Raiola – who manages the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Erling Haaland – is said to be fighting for his life after early reports suggested the Italian had died.

Italian reports broke news of Raiola’s alleged death before agency Ansa reported that Dr. Alberto Zangrillo of San Raffaele hospital had said the agent is “fighting to survive”.

Raiola brokered the deal that saw Paul Pogba return to Manchester City from Juventus in 2016 for a then world record fee of £89m.

It is believed he is suffering from an illness, reports suggest.

Reports add that the super-agent underwent surgery in January after being hospitalised but the details of the operation are yet to be disclosed.

At the time the condition was not thought to be life-threatening.

The Italian is widely regarded as one of the world’s best agents – with client Erling Haaland set to join Manchester City this summer.