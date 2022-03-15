Australian Cameron Smith lands golf’s biggest 72-hole payout with £2.8m Players win

Smith benefits from a rise in prize money at The Players Championship to $3.6m for the winner

Australian Cameron Smith claimed record prize money for an 72-hole golf event of $3.6m (£2.8m) with victory at a weather-delayed Players Championship in Florida.

The payout at the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament is bigger than that on offer at any of the four men’s majors or the DP World Tour’s lucrative finale in Dubai.

Smith shot a final round of 66 to finish on 13 under par and pip India’s Anirban Lahiri by one shot at Sawgrass on Monday, which saw torrential rain and temperatures of 2C over a disrupted five days of play.

England’s Paul Casey finished one shot further adrift of Smith, 28, who has now won twice on the PGA Tour already this year.

“This hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Smith, who climbs to No6 in the world. “I feel as though one of these big ones was the next step for me.

“I have knocked on the door a few times and I felt it was my time. I’m playing the best I’ve ever played. I hit lots of quality golf shots and did not back down.”

Storms meant that some players did not finish their first rounds until Saturday and caused the first Monday finish seen at the tournament for 17 years.

“You have to tip your cap at Cam, who played phenomenal golf,” said Casey. ” He won this tournament. There was no losing it, he flat out won it and you have to respect that.”

Prize money at The Players, known as the unknown fifth major for its prestige, increased this year, with the winner’s share rising from $2.7m to $3.6m

The Tour Championship, the climax to the PGA Tour season, offers a first prize of $15m but is based on players’ scoring over a series of tournaments rather than just one 72-hole event.