Aston Martin Vanquish 2024 review: Veni, vidi, Vanquish

Remember when Daniel Craig replaced Pierce Brosnan in the role of James Bond? Britain’s least secret agent was as sharp and urbane as ever, but a newly powerful physique lurked beneath his Savile Row suit. If Brosnan is the Aston Martin DB12, Craig is the new Vanquish.

Positioned above the DB12 and replacing the DBS (formerly DBS Superleggera), this is Aston Martin’s latest ‘brute in a suit’. With a 5.2-litre V12 engine and an asking price of £330,000, the Vanquish’s closest competitor is the new Ferrari 12Cilindri, but alternative options include the Bentley Continental GT Speed and Lamborghini Revuelto.

To the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, then, where a new Vanquish awaits, idling with intent outside the hotel featured in The Spy Who Loved Me (ironically, one of the Bond films that starred a Lotus: Roger Moore’s aquatic Esprit). The sky is a brilliant blue and the navigation is primed with a four-hour loop on near-deserted mountain roads. Even 007 himself would surely be envious of this mission.

A revitalised Vanquish

The new Aston Martin Vanquish

This isn’t the first Aston Martin to wear the Vanquish badge, of course. Previewed at the 1998 Detroit Auto Show as Project Vantage, the original 2001 Vanquish was powered by a 460hp 5.9-litre V12. Its DB7-on-steriods styling was by legendary British designer Ian Callum, who still considers it his finest work (and more recently reworked it as the Callum Vanquish 25 restomod).

After the Vanquish was ousted by the DBS in 2007, a second-gen model arrived in 2012, now available in both coupe and Volante (convertible) body styles, and mustering up to 595hp in ‘S’ specification. It gave way to the DBS Superleggera in 2019, which eventually signed off with the bombastic DBS 770 Ultimate in 2023. That created a vacancy for the role of Aston Martin’s flagship GT car. Enter the third-generation Vanquish seen here.

Like its predecessors, the new Vanquish has a full complement of 12 cylinders. Its hulking engine features a redesigned block and heads, spikier camshafts, larger injectors and faster spinning twin turbochargers. There’s also a new ‘boost reserve’ function that retains accumulated air pressure to sharpen throttle response and counter turbo lag.

The combined result is 835hp – some 82 percent more than the original Vanquish – bolstered by a truck-like 738lb of torque between 2,500 and 5,000rpm. With an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox driving the rear wheels, plus a ‘lightest dry weight’ of 1,774kg (reckon on circa. 1,900kg with fluids), zero to 62mph takes 3.3 seconds and top speed is 214mph. Any evil henchman in pursuit doesn’t stand a chance.

Balance of performance

The new Aston Martin Vanquish

The Vanquish is the epitome of British understatement compared to a 12Cilindri or Revuelto, yet its carbon fibre body bulges in all the right places. From the front, the family resemblance to the Vantage and DB12 is arguably too great, but the rear view is highly distinctive, with a full-width ‘Shield’ panel that can be painted a contrasting colour or left as exposed carbon weave.

The Vanquish is based on the same bonded aluminium platform as the DB12, albeit with an extra 80mm between the A-pillar and front axle to accommodate its elongated engine. Suspension is by double wishbones at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes and 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Lift the Vanquish’s long bonnet – noting its F1-inspired ‘thermos louvres’ – and you’ll see the hand-built V12 is mounted right back against the bulkhead, resulting in near-perfect 51:49 front:rear weight distribution. There’s also up to 120kg of downforce at maximum speed, thanks in part to that upswept ‘Kamm’ tail.

Tangled up in blue – inside the Aston Martin Vanquish

Inside the new Aston Martin Vanquish

Inside, the Vanquish feels as cosseting and comfortable as you’d hope. Aston Martin’s 10.25-inch touchscreen sits atop the centre console, but quilted leather, cool chrome and tactile physical switches are the order of the day elsewhere. Unlike the tech-fest cabins of some luxury cars, you soon settle in.

The media system itself offers wireless CarPlay connectivity, plus a dedicated Aston Martin app for Apple and Android that allows you to monitor your car remotely. Unlike the DB12, there are no tiny ‘+2’ rear seats; just an enormous carbon fibre strut brace and space for the tailored luggage that Aston’s ‘Q’ division will doubtless be glad to sell you. As for the actual boot, that holds a modest 248 litres.

A dial allows you to switch easily between five drive modes: GT, Sport, Sport Plus, Wet and Individual. Torque is limited in default GT and Wet modes to make driving easier, while Sport Plus lets the Vanquish fully off the leash. With a long drive ahead, I opt to start steadily…

‘Smell, feel and noise’

It isn’t long before I succumb to temptation, though – all it takes is a slip road onto a dual carriageway and… wow this thing is fast! The Vanquish piles on speed relentlessly, riding a tidal wave of torque that makes light work of blasting past native Pandas (the Fiat variety).

The auto transmission shuffles ratios smoothly when you are cruising, then is almost as sharp as a dual-clutch ‘box when you take control via the metal paddles. And the boost reserve feature offers instantaneous right-foot response that feels more akin to a performance plug-in hybrid.

It sounds fabulous, too – less AMG and OTT than the DBS 770 Ultimate, the V12’s cultured snarl swells into a blue-blooded roar. Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll says his customers are more interested in “the smell, feel and noise” of petrol engines than electric motors, and driving the Vanquish makes it hard to disagree.

Taking the reins

Under the hood of the new Aston Martin Vanquish

The Aston Martin was never going to possess the agility of a mid-engined McLaren, but it’s still a joy to hustle along some of Europe’s finest roads. It turns in keenly and seems to pivot around its own axis, the direct and lively steering complemented by a wonderful sense of benign, throttle-adjustable balance.

I’m aware from speaking to Simon Newton, Aston Martin’s handing wizard (official title: Director of Vehicle Performance) how sophisticated the Vanquish’s electronic rear differential is, yet it operates very much in the background, flattering you as a driver and making this feel like a shorter, lighter car. Drive a Bentley Continental GT Speed and you’re aware of the clever software smoothing your progress and occasionally saving you from yourself. In the Aston, the whole process feels more organic and ultimately more fun.

Indeed, the poise and nuance of the Aston Martin’s chassis makes taking the reins of 835 horses far less intimidating than you might expect. And if (OK, when) you do get carried away, the huge carbon brakes are reassuringly powerful and progressive. The only slight demerit is reserved for the ride, which is on the firm side for a luxurious grand tourer. On British roads, I suspect you might prefer the drivetrain in its sportier settings but the dampers in GT mode.

Verdict: Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin will limit Vanquish production to less than 1,000 cars per year, making it exclusive as well as expensive. Even so, with the clock ticking towards a reinstated ban on new, non-hybrid petrol cars from 2030, an immoderate and indulgent salute to the V12 engine – particularly one this polished – seems more appealing than ever.

So, this or a Ferrari 12Cilindri? For whoever the next actor to play James Bond might be, we suspect that choice has already been made.

Aston Martin Vanquish 2024

PRICE: £330,000

POWER: 835hp

0-62MPH: 3.3sec

TOP SPEED: 214mph

DRY WEIGHT: 1,774kg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 312g/km

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research