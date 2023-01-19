Aston Martin to recruit over 100 people in UK to support new sports car plans

Aston Martin has gone on a hiring spree, announcing today it’s seeking to recruit over 100 new positions at its Warwickshire headquarters. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Aston Martin has gone on a hiring spree, announcing today it’s seeking to recruit over 100 new positions at its Warwickshire headquarters.

The luxury carmaker said the new technicians will be recruited to support the rollout of a new generation of ultra-luxury sports cars.

These include a limited edition of the two-seater V12 Speedster as well as the new Aston Martin Valhalla.

Chief people officer Simon Smith said the company was delighted to “offer high-quality permanent employment opportunities to our valued agency colleagues”.

The recruitment drive includes an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff who work at the Gaydon factory on a temporary basis.

“Nobody builds an Aston Martin on their own and this is a fantastic opportunity for experienced automotive technicians to join our world-class team and play their part in this exciting next chapter in Aston Martin’s rich history,” Smith added.

The announcement comes after Jaguar Land Rover announced it was recruiting 81 per cent of its global workforce in the UK.

The marque announced the hiring drive in November to capitalise on the hundreds of thousands of staff that were let go by tech giants such as Salesforce and Amazon.