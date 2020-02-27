Aston Martin finance chief quits as firm falls to £100m loss

Aston Martin fell to a loss of over £100m today as the luxury carmaker announced it would use 2020 to “reset” the business in order to compete in the supercar market.

The firm said that the release of the new DBX and Valkyrie models, which are scheduled for the summer, would be critical to fulfilling this goal.

Read more: Aston Martin shares leap as Lawrence Stroll leads rescue deal

It was also announced that finance chief Mark Wilson would step down no later than 30 April.

The figures

Aston Martin fell to a £104.3m loss before tax, widening from last year’s £68.2m drop as the firm continues to battle an adverse market for luxury cars.

Revenue fell nine per cent to £997.3m, down from £1.1bn in 2018, which the firm said was due to a decline in sales to dealers, which fell nine per cent as well.

The company’s net debt also swelled from £559.5m in 2018 to £876.2m today.

Earnings per share fell to minus 32.1p, nearly a 60p swing from 2018’s results.

Why it’s interesting

Aston Martin, which has been mired in difficulty for over a year, today warned that the number of car sales will be lower in 2020 than in 2019 as the iconic British brand tries to reduce dealer inventories to a normal level for a luxury carmaker.

The firm hit trouble almost as soon as the luxury carmaker listed in October 2018, with its share price declining from almost 1,900p to a little over 380p today.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

In January the firm issued a profit warning, saying that annual core profit could halve as European sales weakened over its peak Christmas period.

The struggling manufacturer told investors that annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) will sink to between £130m and £140m.

That is as much as a 47 per cent drop compared to the £247.3m it earned the previous year.

Although shareholders were buoyed last month when it was announced that Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll would take a 20 per cent stake in the ailing carmaker, the road ahead for Aston Martin is expected to be long and challenging.

Stroll’s stake, which will be worth £182m, is part of a £500m funding raise which will include a rights issue from major shareholders.

Stroll will join the board of the carmaker as chairman, with incumbent Penny Hughes stepping down.

The deal included a £55.5m short-term working capital loan, but analysts are sceptical whether this will be enough.

What Aston Martin said

Andy Palmer, chief executive and president, said: “2019 was an extremely challenging period for the Company. While retail sales grew, we were unable to generate the revenue and profits we had originally planned and today report a 9% year-on-year revenue decline alongside an operating loss of £37m.

Read more: Aston Martin shares fall as it warns annual profit will halve

“We have revised our business plan to reset, stabilise and de-risk the business, positioning it for controlled, long-term profitable growth.

“With our revised plan and appropriate funding in place, I believe we will have the building blocks in place to secure the necessary financial turnaround of the business consistent with our position as a luxury automotive company.”