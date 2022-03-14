Aston Martin to work with Britishvolt on EV battery tech

Aston Martin has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with battery maker, Britishvolt. The formal collaboration between the two companies will lead to development of bespoke high-performance battery technology.

The deal is important for Aston Martin, which plans to launch its very first all-electric supercar in 2025. The British company has set ambitious targets for on-track performance, charging time and range.

Capturing the Blyth spirit

Britishvolt has become a prominent investor in lithium-ion battery cell technology. It has headquarters in the West Midlands, but will produce batteries at a new ‘Gigaplant’ – located on the site of the former Blyth Power Station in Cambois, Northumberland. Battery production at the Gigaplant should commence in 2024.

The two-year window allows time for Aston Martin and Britishvolt to explore battery technology options. These will include cylindrical high performance cells, along with battery charge management systems.

Earlier this year, Britishvolt signed a similar Memorandum of Understanding with Norfolk-based sports car manufacturer, Lotus.

Fast-forward to the future

As part of its move to electrification, Aston Martin will launch the Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar (pictured above) in 2024. By 2026, all the company’s new products will be offered with an electrified powertrain.

When the UK ban on the sale of non-hybrid petrol and diesel cars becomes law in 2030, Aston Martin expects its core portfolio of cars to be fully electric.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said: “This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business. Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.

“Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options. We are proud to be partnering with a UK-based, low-carbon battery manufacturer, as part of our ambition to be a leading sustainable ultra-luxury business.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research