Asos profit quadruples amid pandemic online shopping surge

Asos reported a quadrupling in full-year profit as strong demand for online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic boosted the fashion ecommerce giant.

The company reported profit before tax of £142.1m for the year to 31 August, up from £33.1m the year before.

Sales rose 19 per cent to £3.26bn in the period, as Asos served 23.4 million customers – an increase of 3.1 million.

“After a record first half which saw us make progress in addressing the performance issues of the previous financial year, the second half will always be defined by our response to Covid-19,” said chief executive Nick Beighton.

“Whilst life for our 20-something customers is unlikely to return to normal for quite some time, ASOS will continue to engage, respond and adapt as one of the few truly global leaders in online fashion retail,” he added.

Solid start

The online retail giant said it had made a “solid” start to the new financial year and was in a good position for the key Christmas trading period.

However Asos added that it was remaining cautious on the outlook for consumer demand whilst the “economic prospects and lifestyles of 20-somethings remain disrupted”.

Shares in Asos have doubled over the past year, leaving it with a market capitalisation of £5.4bn at the end of trading yesterday – more than double that of Marks & Spencer, the UK’s largest clothing retailer by sales.