Asos bags record profit as pandemic continues to drive sales

Asos’ profit has soared to record levels as the online fashion retailer has continued to benefit from the boom in demand for online shopping during the pandemic.

The ecommerce giant reported this morning that adjusted profit before tax hit £112.9m in the six months ended 28 February, a £82.8m increase on the previous half year.

Revenue surged 25 per cent to £1.98bn as the AIM-listed firm added an extra 1.5m new active customers, taking its total base to 24.9m.

Asos said the growth in new customers had balanced out the impact of fewer event-led reasons for existing customers to shop during lockdown.

