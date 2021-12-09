Ashes talking points: Head shines as England tail off

Head shone and England tailed off in our Ashes talking points. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It was day two despair for England as a rampant Australia started piling on the runs at the Gabba in the first Ashes Test. The touring side may have started their innings in the field well but it soon unravelled. Here are the talking points from the second day.

Heading the tail

Travis Head’s 85-ball century was sublime. Sure, it was a used ball and a favourable Gabba pitch but the knock was sensational – and put real distance between Australia and any form of England fightback.

His day two 112 not out was completed in just two and a half hours and included 12 fours and two sixes. He really took advantage of a seemingly tiring England bowling attack, who were trying to get needed wickets rather than limit runs.

The tail of any batting line up is important, and in Head, Australia have the series’ leading run scorer, granted we are one innings in. When the likes of Marcus Harris and Alex Carey were playing for their Test careers, Head was lofting the ball left, right and centre – making himself undroppable.

Edge of Ashes glory

On multiple occasions England were close to breaking through. An early Ben Stokes bowling effort at first took the scalp of David Warner, only for it to be overturned because of a no-ball delivery – the less said on the dubious circumstances around no-ball umpiring, whereby the officials couldn’t review every delivery, the better.

That aside, England missed so many chances on day two. Rory Burns dropped an absolute peach, which he even managed to get two hands on, run out opportunities were missed after field fumbles, and the slips were just too deep.

At least twice England would have been successful were their slips just a metre forward, but then hindsight is a brilliant thing.

Overall England were, for the most part, just a little off it. Much improvement to be had in the field come the second innings and the next four Tests.

Here’s to you, Ollie Robinson

A shining light, at last. Ollie Robinson hasn’t had the easiest of international season debuts but the seamer stood out for England on day two. From his very first over he looked aggressive and bowled with intent.

Claiming the wickets of Harris, David Warner and Cameron Green, Robinson offered England much-needed pace and swing, something both Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson – who were not selected for the opening Test – would have enjoyed.

The first day toss aside, it still looks like a baffling call to have left out Broad, at least. His edge could have given England some much needed variety around and over the wicket and he’d have brought the sledge factor the side love so much.

Spin to… win?

It’s fair to say that Jack Leach didn’t have a classic second day. His one wicket, the coveted Marnus Labuschagne, came at the cost of nearly 100 runs inside just 11 overs.

It’s never easy to spin in Brisbane on a day two pitch but Leach’s spells were just a little mundane.

Should the bowler, who famously got one not out at Headingley, tighten up his game and offer variety he will be in a good position to take some brilliant, eye-catching wickets throughout the series.