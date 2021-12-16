Ashes 2021: Talking points from Test two, day one

Jos Buttler dropped star Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne twice today. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

England didn’t bowl badly at the Adelaide Oval but the tourists were were unable to break through a robust Australian batting order, managing just two wickets on the opening day of the second Ashes Test. Australia, who lead the series 1-0, reached 221-2 at stumps in the day-night match. Here are the talking points.

Jossing for a place

Some eyebrows were raised at the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow as wicketkeeper in favour of Jos Buttler for this series but it looked to have paid off in the early stages of day one when Buttler made an outstanding diving catch down low to his right to get opener Marcus Harris out.

By no means did Buttler have a poor day, but he dropped Australia’s star man Marnus Labuschagne twice, on 21 and then 95, just before the close.

Prior to this series he had taken 118 Test catches and dropped 10, but in this Ashes he has recorded three catches and three drops.

It could be the Labuschagne effect: since his return to the fold, the batter has been caught 12 times and dropped 12 times.

But no matter how good Buttler’s next three days are, his place in the side is likely to be up for debate when thoughts turn to Melbourne next week.

In Bairstow, England have a reliable batting replacement, but would dropping Buttler do more harm than good? It’s a poser for the selectors.

Covid-19

No matter how many protocols are put in place, Covid-19 continues to find ways to disrupt sport.

Baggy Green captain Pat Cummins was ruled out for the duration of this second Test after becoming a close contact with a positive Covid-19 case on the eve of the first day.

Cummins is now stuck in Southern Australia for the next seven days and will have a matter of sessions to prepare for the Boxing Day Test.

Steve Smith stepped up as captain for the first time since the infamous sandpaper controversy in South Africa.

Smith’s ability to set a field is second-to-none but in batting first he was able to watch his side put runs on the scoreboard.

England attack very mundane

In Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, England thought they’d have trump cards against Australia. But this second Test has shown just how lacking in variety England’s attack is.

The tourists appeared to miss the rested Mark Wood on day one. Wood was very impressive in the opening Test and should probably have been selected over Ollie Robinson, who in turn could have been saved for the big Melbourne Test.

England chose no out-and-out spinner, opting for five seamers instead. It’s difficult to see how Joe Root can be relied on so much come the latter hours of each day and the latter days of the match when the pitch really starts to turn.

Root’s side started well but, not for the first time, simply couldn’t make an impact for much of the opening day.

Harris

Australian have chosen Harris to open alongside David Warner in this Ashes series, but just three innings in his selection may be on the line.

In the opening Test at the Gabba, Harris was bowled for three before achieving nine not out in Australia’s minuscule run chase to secure victory.

Yesterday, however, Harris was again bowled for three. Australia are not short on runs and possess a long batting tail, and that’s probably sparing Harris further scrutiny for the time being.

But he could easily become the victim of a batting reshuffle which could see the likes of Usman Khawaja come into the fold further down.