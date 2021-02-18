Asda web sales soared 76 per cent ahead of billionaire Issa brothers takeover

Asda’s online sales soared 76 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year compared to 2019 levels, the supermarket announced today in its final quarterly results under Walmart’s ownership.

Combined net sales for Asda’s website and its George clothing brand jumped in the final quarter of last year after the grocer upped its delivery capacity by 90 per cent to 850,000 between March and December to cope with a surge in demand.

Like-for-like sales excluding fuel rose 5.1 per cent during the quarter and by 6.9 per cent in the eight weeks ended 24 December, as customers splashed out on Christmas treats.

Demand for premium lines increased significantly, particularly in the meat, fish and poultry categories, with December sales up 30 per cent year on year as consumers treated themselves after a difficult year.

The Issa brothers and TDR Capital’s acquisition of Asda completed on Tuesday, but the trading period in question was while the supermarket was still owned by US retail giant Walmart.

Asda chief executive and president Roger Burnley said: “Our focus on keeping prices low, providing great quality products and keeping customers safe when they visit our stores were key to delivering a strong performance across the quarter and particularly during the busy Christmas period.

“The festive season was like no other and I am proud of the way Asda colleagues responded to the exceptional circumstances they faced. It was only right that we recognised their hard work by closing our stores on Boxing Day so the vast majority of them could spend more time with their family during this period.”

