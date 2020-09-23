Asda to 'Covid-proof' trolleys and hire 1,000 safety marshals

Asda has revealed a new investment plan to make its supermarkets Covid-secure, including the use of technology found in NHS coronavirus hospitals.

The supermarket giant said it would appoint 1,000 new safety marshals stationed outside doors and in aisles, to make sure customers are wearing masks and maintaining a social distance from other shoppers.

It will also be applying a protective coating to all basket and trolley handles to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Asda said it is using the same coating technology that was used to kill bacteria and viruses in the NHS Nightingale Excel hospital, built in the east London conference centre earlier this year.

“We know that safety remains a key priority for our customers and we will continue to do all we can to keep them and our colleagues safe in store, as we have since the start of the pandemic,” said Anthony Hemmerdinger, Asda’s chief operating officer.

“These additional measures will make our stores an even safer place to shop and work during the coming months.”

All Asda staff will be required to wear a face covering, which was made mandatory in yesterday’s government update to coronavirus restrictions.

Morrisons also uses door marshals to make sure customers are complying with the rules when entering its stores.

It comes as supermarket bosses have warned customers that there is no need to start panic buying groceries again, following the new rules coming into force.

The chief executives of Tesco and Aldi UK both sent messages to customers this week saying supermarkets were much better prepared in the event of any shortages.