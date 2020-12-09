Asda to close stores on Boxing Day so staff can see family

Asda will not open its stores on Boxing Day, instead choosing to give thousands of employees the chance to stay home with loved ones.

The supermarket said the decision was made in recognition of employees’ efforts as key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All 631 of Asda’s stores will close for two days over the Christmas break – Christmas Day and Boxing Day – to give staff the chance to spend time with friends and family while some coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

In a message to colleagues Asda CEO and president Roger Burnley said: “This has been a challenging year and you have all done an incredible job, continuing to serve our customers and communities while juggling so many other commitments.

“But it’s also been challenging from a personal perspective as we have not been able to spend time with our families and friends, which has been hard for us all.

“As you know, the strict guidelines set out by the government will change between 23rd and 27th December and more households will be able to gather together. This is of course our busiest time of year but it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until December 27th.”

Bonus

Colleagues who were contracted to work on Boxing Day will be paid. In addition, Asda has also confirmed that all eligible hourly-paid colleagues will receive a guaranteed 100% bonus for their hard work and commitment during 2020 – which will be paid in February 2021.

The recognition follows a ‘Thank You’ payment made to colleagues in June who had worked throughout lockdown.

Last week Asda joined a number of UK supermarkets to hand back business rates relief given by the government to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

This afternoon the grocer confirmed that it would repay £340m in emergency support – the fifth supermarket to make such a pledge.