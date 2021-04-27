Asda beats competitors to become fastest growing Big Four supermarket for first time in more than two years

Asda beat its competitors to become the fastest growing of the biggest UK supermarkets for the first time in more than two years as consumers ventured further for their food shopping.

The latest data showed Asda, which was recently sold by US retail giant Walmart to the Issa brothers and TDR Capital, increased its market share by 0.4 percentage points to 14.8 per cent.

Read more: Supermarket clothing sales double as shoppers seek retail therapy

Its sales jumped eight per cent compared to the same period last year.

Tesco also gained market share, moving to 27 per cent, as its sales rose 6.4 per cent over the last 12 weeks.

Meanwhile Morrisons’ market sure was up 0.1 percentage points to 10 per cent, and Sainsbury’s share remained at 15.3 per cent as sales climbed six per cent, according to the most recent Kantar data.

Ocado’s growth slowed to 27.5 per cent, but the retailer still held on to its position as the fasted growing grocer.

More to follow