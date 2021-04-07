Supermarket clothing sales double as shoppers seek retail therapy

Supermarket clothing sales boomed last month as consumers sought in-person shopping experiences while non-essential retailers were closed, in a positive indicator of pent up demand ahead of high streets reopening next week.

Sales of clothing at supermarkets doubled to £313m in the four weeks ended 27 March.

Home and garden sales also collectively jumped to £175m, as shoppers prepared for spring and socialising outdoors.

Overall, total supermarket sales dipped 2.9 per cent in comparison to March last year, when stockpiling and panic buying reached its peak, according to the latest Nielsen research.

However, British shoppers still spent £1bn more on groceries compared to the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket over the last 12 weeks, followed by Iceland and Aldi.

Meanwhile, Asda and Morrisons were the fastest growing Big Four grocers, but lagged behind their discount competitors.

Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said: “It’s clear that as we draw ever closer to the end of lockdown, consumers have been looking ahead to spring and indulging in some retail therapy, ranging from Easter chocolate to some new clothing or accessories for the home and garden.”

