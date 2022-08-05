Asda and Deliveroo partner up for rapid grocery delivery roll-out

Asda and Deliveroo have announced a partnership for the rapid delivery of groceries, with a roll-out launching in 15 stores.

Wakefield, Leeds and Manchester are among the first cities for the roll-out, with 2,400 products available from the Asda range that can be ordered via Deliveroo.

Asda plans to launch 300 stores on the Deliveroo platform by the end of the year.

It comes after an explosion of rapid grocery start-ups onto the market in recent years, including Getir and Gorillas.

Everyday items have been price matched on the Deliveroo app, including essentials such as tea bags, breakfast cereal and frozen peas.

Georgie Williams, director of Grocery, UK&I, at Deliveroo said: “Asda offers great value for money and we’re delighted that Deliveroo customers can shop from a huge range of products, bringing even more choice to families and households across the UK.”