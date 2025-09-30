Asahi cyberattack halts domestic operations amid ongoing investigation

Asahi owns the likes of Peroni and the maker of London Pride. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Japan’s largest brewer, Asahi Group Holdings, remains unable to resume production at its domestic factories following a cyberattack on Monday, with the firm unable to provide a timeline for when normal operations might resume.

“Asahi Group Holdings is currently experiencing a system failure caused by a cyberattack, affecting operations in Japan,” it said in a statement at the time.

The attack has caused a system failure, affecting order processing, shipping, and customer service functions across its Japanese operations, while European businesses, including those in the UK, remain unaffected.

A spokesperson for Asahi said the company is actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations, but emphasised that no personal information or customer data had been confirmed as compromised.

The brewer operated 30 plants in Japan, producing beer, beverages, and other food products; however, it remains unclear whether all facilities have been affected.

The company reassured the public that inventories held by wholesalers and retailers mean any immediate shortage of drinks is unlikely.

The cyber spree continues

Global cybersecurity advisor Jake Moore warned that the incident highlights the broader risks associated with cybercrime.

Read more Where to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup in London

“Once again, cybercrimes are proving how their attacks can bring entire industries to a standstill even without confirmed data theft. This level of disruption of drying up the brewery’s operations suggests attackers had significant access and reinforces the need for continued improved cyber hygiene and for the supply chain to be monitored more closely,” Moore stated.

Asahi’s attack follows a spate of high-profile cyber incidents affecting businesses worldwide.

In the UK, the Co-op Group revealed that a sophisticated cyberattack in April will cost the company roughly £120 million this year, while Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover experienced months-long operational disruptions following separate attacks.

Luxury retailer Harrods has also recently confirmed that a breach of a third-party system compromised the basic data of approximately 430,000 customers, although no passwords or financial information were affected.

These incidents underscore the growing threat to operational continuity and customer data security, prompting companies to invest in enhanced cyber resilience and prompting governments to implement financial support measures when major supply chains are disrupted.

As Asahi works to restore its domestic operations, the brewing giant has issued an apology for the inconvenience to customers and business partners and continues to assess the impact on production and supply chains.