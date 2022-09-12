As Ukraine makes key gains, Zelensky says Kremlin’s goal is now ‘to deprive people of light and heat’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to a journalist after his joint press conference with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s president has accused Russia of having a “goal is to deprive people of light and heat”, as the Kremlin fights back against Kyiv’s surging eastern counteroffensive.

Moscow allegedly launched a series of strikes against infrastructure in the eastern recaptured city of Kharkiv, including water and thermal power facilities.

Accusing Russia of deliberately targeting infrastructure after Kyiv made major gains in the last 48-hours, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said while there are “no military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat”.

Moscow insists it was not deliberately targeting civilians.

It also denies claims it is using energy supply as a weapon of war, driving up costs for fuel in western Europe.

Ukraine has launched a major offensive in the easy of the county , with its chief commander, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, saying forces regained control of more than 3,000 square km (1,158 square miles) since the start of this month.

There were reports of a massive Russian retreat, but also ‘revenge’ responses against civilian and infrastructure targets.

Recently, forces fled the city of Izium in the east, leaving behind significant amounts of ammo and equipment, now int he hands of Ukraine’s forces.