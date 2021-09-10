Apple: Whistleblower who documented workplace sexism fired

Apple has fired a manager who reported the tech giant to employment authorities with allegations of sexism and bullying.

An engineering manager based at the firm’s Silicon Valley headquarters said she was dismissed for leaking confidential information.

Ashley Gjøvik garnered headlines after documenting allegations of safety and privacy concerns, going against the firm’s tight lipped culture.

She said Apple would not disclose the specific violation that had led to her dismissal, The Telegraph first reported.

Alongside another Apple staff member, Gjøvik filed complaints with the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), in which she claimed the company had suppressed discussions around equal pay.

Any bets if I get a literal knock on my physical door from #Apple today? pic.twitter.com/oFqw4VFaGi — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 9, 2021

Gjøvik had also spoken out about alleged instances of sexual harassment and a hostilie work envuronment as well as protesting Apple’s requirement for staff to use personal accounts for some work purposes.

“They have to know why they did it. Otherwise, it’s retaliation for whistleblowing,” Gjøvik told The Telegraph, referring to the reason for her dismissal.

Apple said it would not comment on individual staff members.

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters,” a spokesperson said.