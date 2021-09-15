Apple shares unmoved by release of new iPhone 13

Apple unveiled its fresh iPhone models last night, which mirror last year’s editions and left its share price unmoved.

The technology giant’s shares dipped 0.96 per cent to 148.12 cents a share by market close yesterday.

It’s share price closed at 149.55 cents a share the day prior to the release.

Similar to last year’s model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, have a longer battery life, and are priced between £699 to £1,549.

The new designs are set to land in stores on 24 September.

The release came the same day Apple urged its current iPhone users to update their devices after researchers identified a “zero-click” loophole affecting the iMessage service.

The security flaw affects all Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Mac computers according to researchers from the University of Toronto Citizen Lab.

The team found that malicious PDF files and web addresses sent over messenger could force entry onto iPhones and install spyware without the links being clicked.